Jerry "Plute" Williams, a resident of Livonia passed away Friday March 22, 2019 at the age of 83 at Lake View Manor. Visiting Friday March 29, 2019 2:00pm until 6:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr, Maringouin, La 70757. Graveside Service Saturday March 30,2019 at 11:00am at False River Station Cemetery, Blanks, La. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019