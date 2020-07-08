Jerry "Sack" Wilson departed this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, peacefully at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 66 and a native of Houma, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St, Thibodaux, LA, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, 721 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, LA, from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.