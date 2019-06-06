Jerry Wray Anderson, age 84, died on Monday, June 03, 2019, at his residence in Mandeville, LA. He was born March 21, 1935 in Shreveport, LA. He is survived by his wife Deidre Saladino Anderson; daughters Julie Anderson Carpenter (Atlanta, GA), Kathryn Anne Anderson (Santa Cruz, CA), Megan Garnet Anderson (Mandeville), and son Eric Edward Anderson (Baton Rouge); 6 Grandchildren and a new great-granddaughter; also siblings James R. Anderson (Ft. Worth, TX), Mareta Ellmore (Irvine, CA) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Aubrey Kamp Anderson, mother Ruth Batcheler Anderson and infant granddaughter Elizabeth Frances Carpenter. Jerry graduated from LSU with a BS in Geology and began his career in the oil industry in Texas. He transitioned to the finance industry in Baton Rouge for many years. Relocating to Mandeville over 30 years ago he established a new career in the oilfield services industry where he developed many forever friends. To these friends he was known as The Viking - always up for an adventure! Jerry truly had a love for adventure. Sailing was his lifelong passion having spent so much time on his boats sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of the sport with his family and many friends. Throughout the years he enjoyed many activities from tennis, golf and skiing to sports car racing, diving, and motorcycling. And he was quite the automobile enthusiast! Jerry had a life full of exciting experiences which made for some really good stories. His hearty laugh and ready smile will be missed. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Jerry's life to be held on Saturday June 8 at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville, LA 70448 from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis Animal Sanctuary, 97 Obed Magee Rd., Tylertown, Mississippi 39667. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019