Jesse "Punchy" Wilson, Jr., a loving husband, father, and grandfather departed this earthly life on Sunday, March 24. He was the son of the late Jesse and Ethel Lego Wilson. He was a 1964 graduate of Iberville High School and a graduate of Southern University. He dedicated his life to helping others. He was the owner of Wilson's Construction Company, a former Iberville Parish Police Juror and political and project management consultant. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Carolyn ; 2 daughters, Ingrid, Baton Rouge and Jillian, Austin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney (Shonda), Baton Rouge; 6 grandchildren: Jordan and Nayah Lawrence, Zachary and Jonathan Wilson, Santoh and Trust Breaux; 2 sisters: Pam Wilson, Port Allen and Marilyn Wilson, Plaquemine; 3 brothers: Jerald, Sr. (Prenella), Plaquemine; Frank (Carolyn) and Jackie (Lisa), Baton Rouge; aunt, Mary Rylander Young, Plaquemine; 3 sisters in law: Sheryl (Harold) Mellieon, Plaquemine; Josephine Smith, Atlanta, GA; Louise Smith, Washington, D.C.; 2 brothers-in-law: M. Olander (Gloria) Smith, Atlanta, GA and Michael Smith, Sr., Dorseyville. Preceded in death by his parents: Jesse and Ethel Wilson, Sr. and one sister, Saundra Wilson. Viewing and Visitation on Friday, March 29, 4pm to 7pm at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, Plaquemine, LA. Viewing Saturday, March 30, at 9am until service begins at 11am at Pastor Lionel Johnson, Jr., officiating. Roscoe Mortuary in charge. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to JP Minority Entrepreneur Development Society to keep his legacy alive online http://pages.today/wilson5 or by mail 7350 Jefferson Hwy, Suite 485 Box 153 Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
