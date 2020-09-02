1/1
Jesse Bell
1983 - 2020
Jesse Bell was born January 31, 1983 to the union of the late Johnny Bell and Marion Bell. Jesse entered eternal life on August 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories His Mother Marion Bell, 2 Sisters Tamika Wellington, and Crystal Bell, 1 Brother Johnny Brown. 3 daughters, Azavia, Azaria, Azalyen Bell, and 1 son Jermaine Bell and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Johnny Bell, and brother Sharod Wellington.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
