Jesse Curtis McKenzie, 27, went to his eternal home on Friday June 19, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife Tiffany Chenevert; daughter, Gabriella Grace McKenzie; mother, Kelly Netterville Bonds and husband Tim; father, Lee McKenzie and wife Michelle; two sisters, Maureen Dupre and husband Blake, Katherine Kimball and husband Brandon; brother, Wyatt McKenzie; maternal grandparents, Carolyn and Curtis Netterville; paternal grandparents, Danny and Ginger McKenzie; and numerous family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 11am until Celebration of Life Service at 1pm. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by brother, Carlton Lee McKenzie, Jr. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

