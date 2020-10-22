Jesse "Mr. Jesse" Johnson entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was a 75 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and owner of Exquisite Hair & Nail Salon. Viewing at New Light Missionary B.C., Rev. Gil Wright, pastor, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10-11:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be conducted by Bishop George Pierce; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his devoted wife, Kathleen J. Johnson; loving daughters, Tameka Pero (Alex), Keysha Paul (Terry) and Laquisha"Quida" Butler (Brandon, Sr.); grandchildren, Jalon and Sydney Pero; Terry III and Tori Paul; and Brandon Jr. and Bella Butler; brother, James Johnson; Carolyn and Latwanda Anderson whom was reared with him as sisters; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Rosa Johnson; siblings, Rosetta Sanford, Robert and Joe Watkins. He served in the Deacon Ministry at Mt. Zion B.C. of Scotlandville. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

