Jesse "Mr. Jesse" Johnson
Jesse "Mr. Jesse" Johnson entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was a 75 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and owner of Exquisite Hair & Nail Salon. Viewing at New Light Missionary B.C., Rev. Gil Wright, pastor, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10-11:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be conducted by Bishop George Pierce; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his devoted wife, Kathleen J. Johnson; loving daughters, Tameka Pero (Alex), Keysha Paul (Terry) and Laquisha"Quida" Butler (Brandon, Sr.); grandchildren, Jalon and Sydney Pero; Terry III and Tori Paul; and Brandon Jr. and Bella Butler; brother, James Johnson; Carolyn and Latwanda Anderson whom was reared with him as sisters; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Rosa Johnson; siblings, Rosetta Sanford, Robert and Joe Watkins. He served in the Deacon Ministry at Mt. Zion B.C. of Scotlandville. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:45 AM
New Light Missionary B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
October 22, 2020
“ Mr. Jesse “, was to Our Family of the late Matthews “Lil Bro” Drewery Sr of Zion City, OUR FAMILY BARBER
Mr. Jesse will be missed for his professional pleasant and prayerful spirit for all who knew him
To his Spouse & Family
We will continue to pray for strength with cherished memories of his life forever in our hearts

Little Zion Missionary Baptist Of Zion City Church Family
Pastor Rev. Linda B. Drewery
Friend
October 22, 2020
May tender memories soften your grief, and may fond recollections bring you relief. He is not far away, but is with you in spirit, every hour of the day.
Robert, Carolyn & Lance Tate
Carolyn Tate
Family
October 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Delores Johnson- Grigsby and Family
Family
October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jackie Bates, Scotlandville High
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Juanita Taylor Matthieu and Family
Friend
October 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Phyllis Robinson, Baton Rouge, LA
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Principal Howard Davis, Scotlandville High
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Susan Banford Ratcliff
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John Wilbert Pounds III
Friend
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Torrence and Family
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donnettia Houston Thomas
Family
October 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Elaine Pounds Thomas
Acquaintance
