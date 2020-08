Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesse L. Cupit passed on 8/22/20 in Ethel, La. Viewing at Apostolic Tabernacle of the Feliciana's, Tuesday, 8/26/20 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Chad Mills; interment at LA National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

