Jesse L. Jackson, Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, transitioned to his Heavenly home on his birthday July 30, 2020. Jesse was married to Camelia for over 10 years during which they experienced a most joyous life and incredible love. He was the upholstery owner of Jesse & Sons. Survived by his spouse, Camelia Irvin-Jackson; daughters, Maghan Jackson Horn (Jaroddo), Jori Gardner and Jasmine Gardner; son, Wren X. Jackson; sister, Shirley Gaines; brother, Michael Jackson; grandchildren, Malachi, Payton and Brooklyn Jackson and Maleia Horn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Sherry Irvin; brother-in-laws, Robert and Ryan Irvin; two very special family/friends, Tommy and Dory Armour. Preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Dorothy Jackson. Visitation Wednesday, August 5, 2020 12:00 pm until memorial service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.