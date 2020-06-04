Jesse Lee Chriss Jr., 28 of Laplace, LA entered into eternal life on May 28, 2020. Jesse Jr. was born on December 18,1991 in New Orleans, LA to Jesse Chriss Sr. and Melissa Chriss. Jesse Jr. was the only boy of four children. He was educated in the Orleans and St. James school system and finished his schooling at St. James High School in 2011. Jesse provided for his family which was his main love and ensured he left a strong legacy behind. He was raised to always keep God and Family First. He was baptized at an early age by Reverend Charles Southhall, pastor of First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans. As a young man, he loved spending time with his family and friends, sports, and drawing. His favorite saying was I love you and I'm proud of you :you could always see him spreading love wherever he went.He is survived by his fiance Kenyatta Wilkens. Two Children, Jesse Chriss III and Keyna Rene, and his god children Carter Lewis and Kennzon Wilkens. His Parents, Jesse Chriss Sr and Melissa Chriss of Vacherie. Two Sisters, Elma Jhane' (Bryan) Allen and Jeanee Iona (Nichquin) Chriss-Dumas and One Brother Damien (Miriam) Dunn and a host aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by an older sister, Jessica Leanna Chriss and Grandparents Willie Clay and Elma Lee and John Chriss and Ionia Bell.

