Jesse, our son, our brother, our nephew, our cousin and friend to all was born in Baton Rouge on August 19, 1979 and passed away October 29, 2020. He was a graduate of St. Jude the Apostle, St. Michael's High School and attended Southeastern University and planned to be a teacher. Jesse from early on never met a stranger and had an affinity for making friends and every where he was. Growing up in St. Gabriel, attending school and working in Baton Rouge, it seems Jesse knew just about everyone. He never forgot a face. Jesse always made people feel they could be themselves around him. Jesse was passionate about many things, but especially the right for everyone to live freely and honestly to who they are. In high school he was acknowledged with a Citation from the National Conference of Christians and Jews for "exemplifying the Ideals of Brotherhood and Sisterhood in Attitude and Deed and by the Commitment to Equality, Fairness and Dignity to All". He enjoyed drama and theater, participating in various theater groups throughout the years and always looked forward to this time of year and participated in the 13th Gate Haunted House in Baton Rouge. A larger than life, unique and boisterous spirit that has passed way to soon, he will be missed by all. Jesse is survived by his parents, Robert L. and Lyn Lunsford, his brother Benjamin and wife Heather and niece Layla and nephew Miles. Visitation at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Wednesday, Nov 4 from 10:00-11:00 AM with Rite of Christian Burial and interment at 11:00 AM. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Baton Rouge Council or Smile Train, Inc.

