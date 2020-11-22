1/1
Jesse Mills Jr.
1927 - 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved patriarch Jesse Mills Jr., our loving and devoted father and friend to all whose lives he touched, on November 19, 2020. He left us while sleeping peacefully at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was in his 93rd year. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 19, 1927, to Beatrice Sheldon, and Jesse Mills Sr. is where he and his two sisters Norma Mae and Helen were raised. Jesse graduated from Grambling State University with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Education on May 26, 1957. During his time at Grambling State University he met the love of his life Earline Joubert. The two married on May 31, 1946 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was the beloved father of Wanda Young and Carla Mills, and proud grandfather of Tiffany Rogers, Jessica Mills, Jarmin Davis, Samuel Mars, Kristina McPhail, Reana Lagway. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Tyler-Burrell, Tyronne Mills, Roland Lagway, Jarmin Davis Jr., Jonathan Fisher Jr., Alonzo Rogers, Darius Lagway, Hope Davis, Faith Davis, and Alivia Lagway. Jesse lived a full life as a wonderful and fiercely revered schoolteacher. He taught for over 30 years in the Baton Rouge Parish education system. His proudest time of teaching was at Reddy Elementary school. He was also highly respected and well known for his artistry as a plasterer. A trade and skill he learned from his own father. He was a devoted Deacon who loved his community and church. But what he valued more than anything was his family. He instilled strong values in each of his daughters that have served them and his legacy well. He will be dearly missed and forever loved. A viewing will be held at Wilson - Woodale Funeral Home at 1553 Woodale Blvd. on November 25, 2020. There will be a viewing that will begin at 9 A.M., with services following promptly at 10 A.M. Flower or donations are welcome and may be sent to Ms. C. Mills 853 N. 30th Baton Rouge LA 70802. Online donations or well wishes can be sent to cmills549@gmail.com.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
09:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
NOV
25
Service
10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
