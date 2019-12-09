Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica Ann Bercegeay Hutchinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jessica Ann Bercegeay Hutchinson, a loving and beautiful soul, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on the evening of December 3rd, 2019. Jessica was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her empathy and heartfelt support of others was genuine and boundless. She was as kind as she was strong. She fought a long, hard battle with cancer until she succumbed to its effects at the young age of 42. She passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. She leaves behind a multitude of extended family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Gregory Hutchinson, Jr. (Greg); their children, Olivia Rose and Wyatt James Hutchinson; her stepsons, Zachary and Jayme Hutchinson; her father and stepmother, Edward and Joan Bercegeay; her mother, Vicki Dixon; her stepfather, Ricky Marson; her sisters, Tasha and Shena Marson; her brother, Terry Bercegeay; her in-laws, Tommy and Susan Hutchinson; her stepbrothers, Danny and Lance Lambert; her stepsister, Marcie Lambert Bullard; and so many more family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Carmen Bercegeay, Simon Young, Sr. and Audrey White Young, Della Frassie and Sam Hollomon. We welcome family and friends to join us as we gather for a memorial service on Saturday, December 14th, from 1:00-3:00 at Faithful United Methodist Church, St. Amant, LA. A special thanks goes out to The Hospice of Baton Rouge (Brigitte, Kia, and all the nurses and staff) as well as all of the family and friends who've contributed time, money, food, services and care. Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the family's GoFundMe page under "The Hutchinson Family" to go toward expenses.

