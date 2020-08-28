It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the death of our beautiful Redhead Jessica Hadleigh Belton Kelly. She was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge born on June 19,1971, and died on August 17, 2020, at the of 49. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years Paul D. Kelly who took excellent care of her during her brief illness. Also survived by her mother, Robin Furrate Cash and step father Jim Cash, her brother Todd Belton and wife Debbie Levinson of Boston; aunts Ree Morton (Bubba),Katherine Russell (Rick), uncles Skipper Furrate, Jason Furrate (Nyla). Also survived by her mother-in-law Jean Kelly and sisters - in-law Laura Crochet, Linda Loudenslager (Dick), Leo Hunerjager, and many cousins.She was preceded in death by her father Paul D. Belton, father-in-law Jack Kelly and uncle Victor Furrate. She was employed by the Dresser-Rand Company for 28 years, she was a great cook, an artist and an avid reader. She loved movies and music and her husband. She made friends easily and they became life long. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs which lived together and got along well under her care. Jessica Hadleigh was cremated per her wishes. There will be no service at this time. Donations can be made in her name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a charity to which she regularly donated to.