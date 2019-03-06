Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jessica Lynn Galatas passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 38. She was born in Metairie and was a lifelong resident of LaPlace. Beloved daughter of Jodi Bleakley (Barry) and Curtis Galatas (Tonia). Sister of Ashley Russell (Jeremy), Christina Briscoe (Michael), Leigh Galatas Townsend (Chris), Meagan Galatas, Sarah Galatas, Dylan Galatas (Laci) and Gina Galatas. Granddaughter of Charles and Roseanna Galatas and the late Bobby and Myrtle Robichaux. Step granddaughter of Mildred and John Edward Lavigne, Sr. and Marguerite Bleakley and the late Barry Bleakley, Sr. Aunt of Landon Russell, Tucker, Easton and Caleb Townsend. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many recipients of her loving hugs. Jessica was a faithful volunteer of River Parish Hospital and Doctor's offices and attended St. John ARC. She was a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales. The family would like to thank Gretchen, Rose, Tronell, Ramona, Cassandra and Toya with Care, Inc. and Linda and her staff with ARC of St. John. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W 5th Street, LaPlace, LA on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment in St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses or a donation in her memory to St. John ARC, 101 Bamboo Rd., LaPlace, LA 70068, preferred.

2806 West Airline Highway

LaPlace , LA 70068

Funeral Home Millet-Guidry Funeral Home

