Jessica Patterson Scott, after a brief illness, left this earthly home March 9, 2020, to be with her lord, leaving behind Michael Scott, her loving husband of 42 years, daughter Jessica LuAnne Styons, granddaughter Lucy Marie Ferry, two sisters Marsha Patterson (Leslie Ellis) and Georgia P. Stock (Jim), nephew Adam Patterson, dog Trevor, 3 cats, and countless friends and co-workers who meant so much to her. She was predeceased by her parents William E. and Dorothy C. Patterson. To her father's delight Jessica was born on his birthday December 26, 1943. Then she received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Alabama the same day he received his PhD there. She later completed graduate work at LSU. Jessica invested her life in the future by teaching in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. She enjoyed sci-fi conventions, her science fiction book club, cooking, gardening, sewing costumes for the family and doing anything with or for her precious Lucy. After retiring from the East Feliciana Parish school system, she worked part time at the Baton Rouge Public Library until her illness. Visitation to be at Resthaven on March 13, from 6 pm – 8 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020