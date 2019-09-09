JC passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a retired commercial fisherman and pipefitter with Local 198; resident and native of Bayou Pigeon, La. A US Army veteran who served during WWII. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9:30am until 1:30pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 2pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by the love of his life of 71 years, Selma Marie Berthelot; sister, Edith Leonard; nieces, Gayle Breaux and husband Floyd, and Carolyn Landry and husband John Wayne; nephews, Rodney Berthelot and wife Holly, Wilson Leonard, Jr and wife Sue; and a host of great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Lezedore and Edna Landry Berthelot. Pallbearers will be Jarred Berthelot, Trevor Landry, Drake Lemmler, Toby, Travis and Jarrett Leonard. Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Guerin, Myles Berthelot and Mason Landry. JC enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, the family and friends for the love, care and support during our time of need. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019