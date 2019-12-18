Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Ardoin Ortego. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Rosary 9:30 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Ardoin Ortego, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Ville Platte, died on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at her home. She was 82 years old. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge from 8am until Mass at 10am conducted Fr. Frank Bass. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 930am. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Monice Ortego Oliphant and husband, Joe of Zachary and a son, Andrew Blake Ortego and wife, Lisa of Wake Forest, NC. 3 grandchildren, Colt Ortego and wife, Candice, Valarie Oliphant Larsen and husband, Ian and Kayla Oliphant. 5 great grandchildren, Amelia Larsen, Evangeline Larsen, Sophie Ortego, Addy Ortego and Jamie Ortego. She is preceded in death by her parents, Santelle and Werdna Ardoin of Chicot, LA. Jessie was a 1956 graduate of Chicot High School. Jessie received a scholarship to attend Spencer Business College where she earned a degree in business management. Jessie went on to establish a career as a caregiver. She felt that was her greatest work, caring for the elderly in their final stages of life. Family and friends were important aspects of Jessie's life. She had a great love for her children and grandchildren and was a faithful friend. She also truly loved and lived her Catholic faith. Jessie was very talented at crafting, she enjoyed painting, stitching and various other types of artistic pastimes. She will be remembered for her quick wit, keeping people on their toes, and making sure those around her were encouraged. She was loved by many and will be truly be missed.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019

