Jessie Ball Dedon, "Honeybunny", 86, a resident of Jackson, LA, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was a native of St. Francisville, LA. There will be a visitation at the Jackson Second Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10 am until funeral services at 12 noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Tyson; three sons, David "Rabbit" Dedon; Mike Dedon and his wife Pat; Allen Dedon; one sister, Sara (Beth) Haley; sixteen grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Sara Ball, daughter Sue Farris and her husband Charles Farris, and sister Betty Jean King. Pallbearers will be Mike Dedon, James Martin, Jonathon Harrell, Rowdy Anthony, Johnny Vice, and Josh Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ayden Martin, Mayson and Bryson Jackson, and Mike Harrell. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020