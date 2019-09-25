Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Ernestine Young Blades. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Burial Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Ernestine Young Blades, a native of St. Helena Parish and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on September 22, 2019 at Zachary Manor Nursing Home at the age of 90. Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents, Alva Melton Young and Eva Day Young; husband, William O. Blades; son, Larry L. Blades; brothers, Robert Lee and William Earl Young. Ernestine is survived by her siblings, Shirley Turner and husband Jimmy, Betty Hunt and husband Cecil, Rita Phillips and husband James, Richard Young and wife Shirley; sons and daughters-in-law, Margaretta Sanchez Blades of Central, Terry Dale and Dottie of Central, Clyde Gary and Briggette of Central and William Blades; six grandchildren, Courtney Rodgers and husband Chad of Houston, TX, Chris Blades and wife Elizabeth of Baton Rouge, Benjamin Blades and wife Heather of Richmond, Virginia, Stephen Blades of Williamsburg, Virginia, Johnathan and Jacob Blades of Central, LA; three great-grandchildren, Britton and Barret Rogers of Houston, TX, and Caroline Blades of Richmond, Virginia. Pallbearers honoring Ernestine will be her five grandsons and Chad Rogers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12pm-3pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 3pm. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019

