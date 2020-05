Jessie F. Joseph, Sr., entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a retiree of Moody Price. He is survived by his wife, Annie M. Joseph; daughters, Katherine Joseph Domino (Durell, Jr.), Nichelle J. Hollins (Troy), and JaCynthia T. Joseph; son, Jessie F. Joseph, Jr.; sister, Lois Joseph; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by parents and son, Aaron B. Joseph. Visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020, 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm. Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Father Richard Andrus officiating. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.