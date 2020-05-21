Jessie F. Joseph, Sr., entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a retiree of Moody Price. He is survived by his wife, Annie M. Joseph; daughters, Katherine Joseph Domino (Durell, Jr.), Nichelle J. Hollins (Troy), and JaCynthia T. Joseph; son, Jessie F. Joseph, Jr.; sister, Lois Joseph; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by parents and son, Aaron B. Joseph. Visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020, 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm. Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Father Richard Andrus officiating. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 23, 2020.