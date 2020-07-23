1/1
Jessie H. Jackson
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Jessie H. Jackson entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Thursday, July 16. 2020. She was a 66 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana; a resident of Baker, Louisiana; and a retired Risk Management Specialist with E.B.R.P. School System. Viewing at Shady Grove B.C. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:45:pm until 1:45 pm; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held conducted by Rev. Kenneth Chandler; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Rasunda Jackson Hall (Quincy) and Jermaine Jackson (Metrell); five grandchildren; and a sister, Ollie Johnson; Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
12:45 - 01:45 PM
Shady Grove B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Like a mother to me. I will miss her dearly.
Andrew Davis
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Andrew Davis
July 23, 2020
Ms. Jessie was as real as they come. She was mother figure to me, a friend, a confidant, a former co-worker, and so much more. I loved her for each of these rolls she exhibited in my life. I will miss and always love you Ms. Jessie. I am praying for strength for the family and all who knew and loved her.
Jocelyn Stewart
Friend
