Jessie H. Jackson entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Thursday, July 16. 2020. She was a 66 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana; a resident of Baker, Louisiana; and a retired Risk Management Specialist with E.B.R.P. School System. Viewing at Shady Grove B.C. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:45:pm until 1:45 pm; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held conducted by Rev. Kenneth Chandler; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Rasunda Jackson Hall (Quincy) and Jermaine Jackson (Metrell); five grandchildren; and a sister, Ollie Johnson; Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

