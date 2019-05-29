Jessie entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the owner of Baugh Transfer and Moving. Survived by his son, Larry M. Cooper, Jr. (Teressa); brothers, Bobbie Baugh, Jr. and Larry Baugh; grandchildren, Morgan Cooper and Michael Cooper. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara C. Baugh; father, Bobbie Baugh, Sr.; mother, Levada Baugh; sister, Catherine Baugh Wyche; twin brothers, Ernest Baugh and Lando Baugh. Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Dennis R. Hebert, Sr. officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 3, 2019