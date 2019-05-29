Jessie J. Baugh

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie J. Baugh.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
True Light Baptist Church
3836 North St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jessie entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the owner of Baugh Transfer and Moving. Survived by his son, Larry M. Cooper, Jr. (Teressa); brothers, Bobbie Baugh, Jr. and Larry Baugh; grandchildren, Morgan Cooper and Michael Cooper. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara C. Baugh; father, Bobbie Baugh, Sr.; mother, Levada Baugh; sister, Catherine Baugh Wyche; twin brothers, Ernest Baugh and Lando Baugh. Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Dennis R. Hebert, Sr. officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.