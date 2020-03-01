Jessie James Bueche, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age 81. He was a parishioner of St. Louis King of France and Immaculate Conception. He was a veteran, serving as a Green Beret in the US Army stationed in Fort Polk. He is survived by daughter, Elizabeth M. Bueche (Kenny Casey) of Baton Rouge, son, Mark A. Bueche (Ronnie) of Denham Springs, LA; granddaughters, Rachel and Leah Bueche of Denham Springs, LA; sisters-in-law, Theresa Mills and Vera Achee (Murel); and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Bueche; son, Gregory Bueche; sister, Nora Gueho. Interment will be private. Please consider making a memorial donation to St. Vincent de Paul in Jessie's memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020