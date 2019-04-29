Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Joseph Aguillard, Sr. "Uncle Jessie" passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads at the age of 71. He was raised in Port Allen and a resident of Erwinville. Jessie served 28 years in law enforcement. He retired in 2006 after serving as the Port Allen Police Captain. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, April 30th, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, May 1st, from 9 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Brent Maher. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Jessie is survived by his son, Jessie Joseph Aguillard, II and wife Daphne Ellis Aguillard; girlfriend of 10 years, Susan Roberts, all of Erwinville; brother, Eugene J. Aguillard of Port Allen; nieces and nephews, Paula Jewel and husband Matt, Judy Magee and husband Doyle, Jr., Wayne Hunter and wife Phyllis, Terry Hunter and wife Kathryn, Karen Mason, Lori Ricks and husband Kurt, Donna Lambert, Patricia "Toody" Shows and husband Jason; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Numa" and Anna May Lemoine Aguillard; sister, Alvis Aguillard Hunter and her husband John; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Sledge Aguillard. Pallbearers will be Matt Jewel, Terry Hunter, Larry Mayeaux, Wayne Hunter, JD Martin and Mike Martin.

