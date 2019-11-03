Jessie Joseph Raffray Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, proud U.S. Air Force Veteran and resident of Gonzales, LA, born May 7, 1937, surrounded by the love of his family, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday November 2, 2019. Jessie is survived by his wife Bertha Raffray, his children Darla Raffray Frances, Cala Raffray Klapstein, Kim Raffray Taber, Roger Raffray, Randy Raffray, his Stepchildren Ricky Duplessis, Brad Duplessis, Craig Duplessis, Vicky Duplessis Fonte and 51 grandchildren/great grandchildren. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents Jessie Raffray Sr. and his mother Lilly Poche Raffray. Our family would like to thank the special doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Reginal Medical Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the LSU Pulmonary Clinic. Services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA on Wednesday November 6, 2019. Family visitation will be from 9:00am to 9:30am. Public visitation will be from 9:30am to 11:30am with funeral mass to follow. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. if you prefer to give a memorial gift to honor his life and memory, please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/jessie-j-raffray. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019