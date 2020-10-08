Jessie L. Eames entered into eternal rest at her residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was a 76 year old native of Centreville, Mississippi. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 8-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 10:00 am; interment at Centreville Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include her son, Darryl Eames (Davica); grandchildren, Darius and Kenneth Eames, Camryan King, Lashaun Wright, Jada Rogers and Kamala Williams; sister, Kathy M. Hayes (Allen); aunt, Mattie Jarrell; niece, Rhonda J. Patt (Darius); goddaughters, Kayla Spurlock and Terra Collins; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, son, parents, and an aunt.

