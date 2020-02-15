Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie L. Perry. View Sign Service Information Little Cypress Baptist Church 3274 Little Cypress Dr Orange, TX 77632 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Little Cypress Baptist Church Funeral service 11:30 AM Little Cypress Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie L. Perry, 91, of Orange, TX, and briefly of Baton Rouge, LA, went to meet her Lord and Savior on February 13, 2020, after a very brief illness. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Little Cypress Baptist Church, with Pastor David Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Born in Merryville, LA, on October 3, 1928, Jessie was the daughter of Ella Padgett Ray and Jesse Ray. Jessie met the love of her life, Wilson Perry, and they were married for 68 years. Although he preceded her in death, we know they are together now. A woman of faith, Jessie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Jessie served her community as a faithful Red Cross volunteer for 40 years, and possessing a true servant's heart, she cared for her family and friends through delicious cooking, visiting, and many phone calls just to listen. Even at 91, she was still babysitting! She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Perry, and sister, Janice Jones. Jessie is survived by her son, Boyd Perry and wife, Beth, grandchildren, Angela Balsam and husband, Toby, and Andrew Perry, and great-grandchildren, Carly, Lexi, and Camille Balsam, and Rylan and Harper Perry. She is also survived by her sister, Velma Parker and her special niece Anita Parker whom she loved dearly; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Perry, Bruce Perry, Robert Stalnacker, Collin Jones, Jeff Jones, and B.J. Perry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Cypress Baptist Church, 3274 Little Cypress Dr., Orange, TX 77632. Jessie L. Perry, 91, of Orange, TX, and briefly of Baton Rouge, LA, went to meet her Lord and Savior on February 13, 2020, after a very brief illness. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Little Cypress Baptist Church, with Pastor David Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Born in Merryville, LA, on October 3, 1928, Jessie was the daughter of Ella Padgett Ray and Jesse Ray. Jessie met the love of her life, Wilson Perry, and they were married for 68 years. Although he preceded her in death, we know they are together now. A woman of faith, Jessie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Jessie served her community as a faithful Red Cross volunteer for 40 years, and possessing a true servant's heart, she cared for her family and friends through delicious cooking, visiting, and many phone calls just to listen. Even at 91, she was still babysitting! She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Perry, and sister, Janice Jones. Jessie is survived by her son, Boyd Perry and wife, Beth, grandchildren, Angela Balsam and husband, Toby, and Andrew Perry, and great-grandchildren, Carly, Lexi, and Camille Balsam, and Rylan and Harper Perry. She is also survived by her sister, Velma Parker and her special niece Anita Parker whom she loved dearly; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Perry, Bruce Perry, Robert Stalnacker, Collin Jones, Jeff Jones, and B.J. Perry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Cypress Baptist Church, 3274 Little Cypress Dr., Orange, TX 77632. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close