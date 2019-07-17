Jessie M. 'Aunt Mae' Alexander entered eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was a native and resident of Port Hudson, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm; visitation resumes at Beech Grove #1 B.C. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor John Bowman; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include her children, Teressa L. and Isaac Alexander, Jr. (Deirdre); siblings, Elizabeth Turner, Lula Johnson, Francis Lewis, Amy Franklin(Greg), Barbara Washington(Jimmie) and Ike Clark(Gloria); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Alexander, Sr.; parents, Ike and Mary Clark; and a son, Warren Royal Alexander.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 20, 2019