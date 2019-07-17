Jessie M. 'Aunt Mae' Alexander

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie M. 'Aunt Mae' Alexander.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beech Grove #1 B.C.
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Beech Grove #1 B.C.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jessie M. 'Aunt Mae' Alexander entered eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was a native and resident of Port Hudson, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm; visitation resumes at Beech Grove #1 B.C. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor John Bowman; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include her children, Teressa L. and Isaac Alexander, Jr. (Deirdre); siblings, Elizabeth Turner, Lula Johnson, Francis Lewis, Amy Franklin(Greg), Barbara Washington(Jimmie) and Ike Clark(Gloria); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Alexander, Sr.; parents, Ike and Mary Clark; and a son, Warren Royal Alexander.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.