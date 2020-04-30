Jessie Mae Browder
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
To every thing there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heavens. A time to be born and a time to die.: On Monday April 27, Jessie Mae Browder was called to her eternal resting place. Jessie, age 78 was born on August 30, 1941 to the union of Stella and Sylvester Dixon. She accepted Christ at a young age and was baptised under the leadership of Elder Eugene Harris . She was born and raised in Sunshine, LA. Jessie was an educator with the Ibervillle Parish School Board, having worked for 33 years. She leaves to mourn her devoted husband of 45 years Frank Browder, Jr., three sons, Don Browder of St. Gabriel, LA, Matroy Browder, Sr (Sylvia) of Mobile, AL, Frank Browder, III (Talameka) of Prairieville, LA, two daughters, Antoinette Earthly of Baton Rouge, Tonya Browder of Mobile, AL, a brother Charles Dixon (Mary) of Port Allen, LA, brother in laws, Alfred Videau, Sr of St. Gabriel, Earl Bell (Mamie), Walter Browder (Lillian), Iberville Taylor (Jessie) all of Baton Rouge, 11 grandchilden, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Stella Dixon, Frank Browder Sr, and Elnora Browder, a sister Evelyn Videau, a sister in law Viola Johnson,, two nieces Bonnie and Belinda Videau and two nephews Darrell Videau and Alfred Videau, Jr. A private graveside service will be on Saturday May 2 2020. Services has been entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved