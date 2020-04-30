To every thing there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heavens. A time to be born and a time to die.: On Monday April 27, Jessie Mae Browder was called to her eternal resting place. Jessie, age 78 was born on August 30, 1941 to the union of Stella and Sylvester Dixon. She accepted Christ at a young age and was baptised under the leadership of Elder Eugene Harris . She was born and raised in Sunshine, LA. Jessie was an educator with the Ibervillle Parish School Board, having worked for 33 years. She leaves to mourn her devoted husband of 45 years Frank Browder, Jr., three sons, Don Browder of St. Gabriel, LA, Matroy Browder, Sr (Sylvia) of Mobile, AL, Frank Browder, III (Talameka) of Prairieville, LA, two daughters, Antoinette Earthly of Baton Rouge, Tonya Browder of Mobile, AL, a brother Charles Dixon (Mary) of Port Allen, LA, brother in laws, Alfred Videau, Sr of St. Gabriel, Earl Bell (Mamie), Walter Browder (Lillian), Iberville Taylor (Jessie) all of Baton Rouge, 11 grandchilden, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Stella Dixon, Frank Browder Sr, and Elnora Browder, a sister Evelyn Videau, a sister in law Viola Johnson,, two nieces Bonnie and Belinda Videau and two nephews Darrell Videau and Alfred Videau, Jr. A private graveside service will be on Saturday May 2 2020. Services has been entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

