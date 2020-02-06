Jessie Mae Green entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was a 63 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Redwood B.C., Zachary, Louisiana on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from noon until time of service at 2:00 pm conducted by Pastor Dale Flowers; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Erika Hills (Delvechio) and Asia Green; siblings, Ollie Brown (Nathaniel), Martha Jackson (Gene), Tangler Coleman (Michael), Willie (Fab), Oliver (Rose), Melvin and Lee Edward Matthews (Lynn); Robert Green (Pat) and Georgia Faye Brumfield; five grandchildren; mother-in-law, Lucinda Green; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Haynes, Deborah Odell and Mona Dent; brother-in-law, Kathern Green; aunt, Georgiana Robinson (Wash); other relatives and friends including special cousin, Charles Gilmore (Stephanie); preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Green; son, Tellis Green; parents, Martha and George Matthews; and father-in-law, Robert Green. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020