Jessie Mae "Momo" Woodard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Mae "Momo" Woodard.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Miracles By Faith Ministries
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Miracles By Faith Ministries
Interment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Port Hudson National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jessie Mae "Momo" Woodard entered into eternal rest at her granddaughter's home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was a 92 year old native of Ethel, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miracles By Faith Ministries on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Kelvin Gaines; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. Survivors include her children, Arthur Sr. and Larry K. Woodard (Stephanie); Carla Gaines(Pastor Kelvin), Karen Bouligny and Tammy Johnson; brothers, Joe Robert (Willie Mae) and Clovis White (Debra); 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Mark Bouligny and Curtis Richard (Alfreda). Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.