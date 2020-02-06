Jessie Mae "Momo" Woodard entered into eternal rest at her granddaughter's home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was a 92 year old native of Ethel, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miracles By Faith Ministries on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Kelvin Gaines; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. Survivors include her children, Arthur Sr. and Larry K. Woodard (Stephanie); Carla Gaines(Pastor Kelvin), Karen Bouligny and Tammy Johnson; brothers, Joe Robert (Willie Mae) and Clovis White (Debra); 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Mark Bouligny and Curtis Richard (Alfreda). Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020