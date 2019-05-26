Jessie Margaret Collins Gray went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2019. She was born March 1, 1919 in Geary County Kansas. What a wonderful life she had, exemplified by love and service to others. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. She was very involved in her church, First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge, where she participated in preparing and making comforters for the homeless, Vacation Bible School and other church related activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, C F Gray. She is survived by four children J.C. Gray, Dr. Cary and Margie Gray, Barbara and Phil Gibbs, Sandra and Larry White; five grandchildren, Lindsay Minyard (Scott), McKenzie Coleman (John), Jennifer Johnson (Timothy), Kelley Brooke Brannan (Jeff), Collins White and eight great grandchildren with another on the way. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Beds for Honduras (c/o Jerry Moss, P.O. Box 384, Northport, AL 35476), The Outreach Foundation or The Hospice of Baton Rouge. Arrangements are with Church Funeral Services & Crematory Baton Rouge.