Jessie Rogers Lee

Jessie Rogers Lee entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2019 at the age of 64. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3741 Addis Lane, Addis, LA. Reverend Carnel Joseph officiating. Interment Rock Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
