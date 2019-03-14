Jessie Rogers Lee entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2019 at the age of 64. Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3741 Addis Lane, Addis, LA. Reverend Carnel Joseph officiating. Interment Rock Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
