Jessie "Buddy" Romig passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 76. He was a former employee of Ethel Corporation, Meter and Instrument Dept., previous owner of Greenway Billiards in Baton Rouge, and a lifetime commercial fisherman. Jessie was born in Plaquemine and lived on a houseboat in Grand River until his family moved to Ramah; later he moved to Grosse Tete to raise his family and spend the rest of his days. His passion was traveling the states to pool tournaments. One of his favorite statements was "Let's Rock N Roll." He enjoyed having cookouts with his family and teaching his grandchildren life skills; such as breaking down tires, how to play pool or taking them in his boat to run hoop nets. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm and will resume on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am, conducted by both Pastor Troy Romig and Pastor Wayne Romig. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly Tyler Romig; daughter, Peyton Jones Guillory and husband Dale; son, Calvin Romig and wife Andrea; grandchildren, twins, Jessie and Mercedes Jones, Caleb and Devin Romig; sister, Julie Carney; brother, Willie J. Romig; niece, Judy Glaser and husband Robert; and nephews, Jerry Romig and wife Rebecca, Donald Carney and wife Kaitlyn and Jeffrey Carney. Preceded in death by his son, Wendell Chad Romig; parents, Jeff and Opal Saniford Romig; and three infant sisters. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.