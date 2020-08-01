1/1
Jessie Webb Smith
1924 - 2020
Jessie Webb Smith, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7. Birth February 26, 1924 in Limestone County, TX passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on August 1. 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara W. Ballard (D.C.), grandchildren; Brenda Edwards (Jimmy), Brian Ballard (Mary), Michael Ballard, and Robert Ballard (Mary), sister, Barbara Faye Killough (James Roy) of Waco, TX and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Smith, sister, Mary Edna Brady, and brother, Billy Joe Webb. It was her desire to be cremated. Due to coronavirus there will be no services. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, memorial donations may be made to Satsuma Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staffs of Golden Age Nursing Home and Pinnacle Hospice Care for the devoted care. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 1, 2020
