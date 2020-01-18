Jessie Williams, Jr., known as "Junior", passed away at his home on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 56. He was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 10 am until religious services at 2 pm, conducted by Pastor Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He was born July 27, 1963, in Plaquemine, LA, the son of Jessie Williams, Sr., and Mary Deanna Rivet Williams. Jessie was a tugboat captain for many years and was known to be one of the best deckhands. He had a great love for the LSU Tigers and enjoyed fishing. His happiest days were spend on the water. He will be most remembered by his big heart and his willingness to do for others. Jessie is survived by his sons, Greg Duncan and Jessie Williams, III; daughter, Ashely Boudreaux; grandsons, Raiden, Random and Rumor Gann; sisters, Lynette Susie Williams and Marcia McNair and husband James; and his beloved dog, Precious. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Deanna Rivet Williams; father, Jessie Williams, Sr., and son in law, Joe Gann. Pallbearers will be Jessie Williams, III., Andy Williams, James McNair, Charles Weatherford, Jordin Hebert and Robert Lewis. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020