A native of Lutcher and a resident of Baton Rouge, Jestina Lemar Johnson passed away at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 96. Visiting at Greater Mt. Carmel B. C. 1414 Sora St. Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:15 AM until religious service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survived by a devoted son: Kendrick Lemar, niece: Cheryl Lemar, 2 granddaughters, 2 sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 1 brother and 6 sisters. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of Arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019