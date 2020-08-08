Jetson Melvin Chambers, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away on August 2, 2020, at his home of 43 years. He was surrounded by loving family. He was born June 14,1940, to the late Eddie and Luberta Chambers. He would marry Joyce Jefferson Chambers on August 24,1961. To this union six children were born. He lived a life that revolved around his love of people. His hospitality was enjoyed by many. He enjoyed conversations with family, friends and neighbors. When you needed advice, he would invite you to come to his office. He owned his own business for 25 years. His sons Jetson Jr. (deceased), Craig, Richard and David would worked alongside their father. Richard would work until the eventual close of his business. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Joyce Chambers. His children Leasia Marie Bishop (Carleton), Neotha Lanette Boatner (Kevin), Marilyn Martin (Luther) Craig Chambers, Richard Chambers, David Chambers (Yolanda) of Gonzales, and Brian Bell. He is survived by a host of devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To mention a few, Kaci Bishop, Jada Bishop, Travis Nixon, Reco Hayes, Joshua Boatner, Kevin Boatner, Jr, Brad Houston, Tyrich Cox, Macye Chambers, Daesha Chambers, Trey Chambers, and so any more.He has one surviving brother Sylvester Chambers of Atlanta,Georgia. He has two surviving brother in laws, Burrell Thomas, Milwaukee,Wi and Arthur Lee Jefferson.He leaves one sister-in-law Rena Darensbiurg. A host of nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Luberta. His son Jetson Chambers, Jr. A grandson Elliott Courtney Chambers. His five brothers McVay, Nora, Eddie, Jr., Isaiah, and Joseph. His two sisters Rosetta Miles and Eula Thomas. His services will be at Hall and Davis on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 12:00; visitation will be from 11:00-12:00. A service will follow with an imposed restricted number of attendees.

