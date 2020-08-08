1/1
Jetson Melvin Chambers Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jetson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jetson Melvin Chambers, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away on August 2, 2020, at his home of 43 years. He was surrounded by loving family. He was born June 14,1940, to the late Eddie and Luberta Chambers. He would marry Joyce Jefferson Chambers on August 24,1961. To this union six children were born. He lived a life that revolved around his love of people. His hospitality was enjoyed by many. He enjoyed conversations with family, friends and neighbors. When you needed advice, he would invite you to come to his office. He owned his own business for 25 years. His sons Jetson Jr. (deceased), Craig, Richard and David would worked alongside their father. Richard would work until the eventual close of his business. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Joyce Chambers. His children Leasia Marie Bishop (Carleton), Neotha Lanette Boatner (Kevin), Marilyn Martin (Luther) Craig Chambers, Richard Chambers, David Chambers (Yolanda) of Gonzales, and Brian Bell. He is survived by a host of devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To mention a few, Kaci Bishop, Jada Bishop, Travis Nixon, Reco Hayes, Joshua Boatner, Kevin Boatner, Jr, Brad Houston, Tyrich Cox, Macye Chambers, Daesha Chambers, Trey Chambers, and so any more.He has one surviving brother Sylvester Chambers of Atlanta,Georgia. He has two surviving brother in laws, Burrell Thomas, Milwaukee,Wi and Arthur Lee Jefferson.He leaves one sister-in-law Rena Darensbiurg. A host of nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Luberta. His son Jetson Chambers, Jr. A grandson Elliott Courtney Chambers. His five brothers McVay, Nora, Eddie, Jr., Isaiah, and Joseph. His two sisters Rosetta Miles and Eula Thomas. His services will be at Hall and Davis on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 12:00; visitation will be from 11:00-12:00. A service will follow with an imposed restricted number of attendees.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
12:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved