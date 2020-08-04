1/1
Jewel Dean Harris Mooney Wilkinson
1938 - 2020
The heavens have gained a special angel. Jewel Dean Harris Mooney Wilkinson, 82, went to be with our Lord on 8/2/2020 at her daughter's home, surrounded by family. She was born May 2, 1938 to Troy Wesley and Dorothy Sue (Manley) Harris, in Hamburg, Arkansas. She attended school at Ouachita Parish in Monroe, La. Jewel was a wonderful, rare and special "gem" who always had a kind word to say and a beautiful smile on her face. She loved life with a passion and it showed in everything she did. Whether it was baking, garage sale-ing with friends, pulling weeds for neighbors, visiting with sick friends, feeding her birds, making jewelry or working in her flower gardens. She enjoyed everything God created. She joined Trinity Lutheran Church in 1966. She held a broker's license and practiced real estate for over 30 years, and was part owner of San-Je's Realty. Those left to cherish her memories include son, James (Joey) Mooney, daughter and son in law Susan (Susie) and Greg Tullier. Grandchildren Michael Macaluso, Megan Tullier, Kristin Tullier, Joe Mooney, great grandchildren Alexis Tullier, Spencer Villar and Emily Macaluso. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Don Harris, Eddie Harris, beloved husband Jack L. Wilkinson and her sweet dog Sadie. Special thanks to Hearts of Hospice Jill, Jessica, Mindy and Kwanda, Azalea Estates family and her friends from Greenbriar Hollow. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00 am until the funeral services to begin for 11:45 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:45 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Other ways to show your sympathy

