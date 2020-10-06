"Sons are indeed a heritage from the Lord, children a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the sons born in one's youth. Happy is the man who has filled his quiver with them." Psalms 127:3-5 Jewel Edgar Bond, Jr., 81, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He is now at home with his Heavenly Father. He was born in Magnolia, MS, on March 1, 1939, was raised in Franklinton, LA and was a resident of Denham Springs. Jewel was a retired electrician and longtime member and deacon of Southside Baptist Church of Denham Springs. He will be remembered and respected by all who knew him as a gentle, kind-hearted, and content man whose love for the Lord was displayed in the way he lived and cared for others. He left to his devoted wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren an example of a Christian life, as well as many fond family memories and stories they will forever treasure. With joy, he often said on Sunday afternoons, as children and grandchildren filled his house for lunch, "My quiver is full!" He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Melva Bond; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jewel Edgar Bond III and Karrie, James Aaron Bond and Marsha, Charles Fletcher Bond and Ashley; nine grandchildren, Jordan Bond, Jenna Bond, Jacob Maness, Jewel Bond IV, Blasien Bond, Cameron Bond, Isabel Bond, Caleb Bond, and Micayla Bond; two great-grandchildren, Braeleigh Laurent and Easton Bond, and one on the way; and sister Irma Pettitt. Jewel was preceded in death by his parents Jewel Bond, Sr. and Isabel Penny Bond; sisters Yvonne Edwards and Nelda Sheridan; brothers, Woodson Bond, Durwin (Shorty) Bond, Douglas Bond, and Charles F. Bond. There will be a memorial service at Southside Baptist Church in Denham Springs on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with visitation from 4-6 and service to be held from 6-7.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store