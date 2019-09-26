The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Jewell Delores Fontenot "Peanut" Brabham


1942 - 2019
Jewell Delores Fontenot "Peanut" Brabham Obituary
Jewell Delores "Peanut" Fontenot Brabham, age 77, a resident of Holden, LA., passed away on September 19, 2019. She was a school teacher and a coach at Baker Middle School, Dean of students at Arlington Preparatory Academy and a Member of Order of Eastern Star. Dee is survived by her daughters, Dara Brabham Bennett and husband Butch, and Ronda Brabham Kidd and husband Bobby; sons, Mark Edward Brabham and wife Kim, and Eric Malcolm Brabham and wife Shannon; eight grandchildren, Jewell Leann Cutrer, Kail Robert Kidd (Katie), Kaitlyn Kidd Minvielle (Brennan), Kevin Brabham Kidd, Bradley Bennett, Devin Smith (Glenda), Derek Smith (Brittany), Dylan Smith (Taylor); twelve great grandchildren, Kolt, Zhane, Maverick, Noah, Ruth, Ethan, Eric, Sofia, Blakeleigh, Drayden, Bentley and Logan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Edward W. Brabham, Jr.; father, Curley L. Fontenot; mother, Lucille Coates Hardy; step father, Malcolm Hardy and sister, Sherry Fontenot Blackwell. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm until services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
