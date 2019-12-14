"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7. Jewell Edmond Davis, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was 97 years old. Jewell proudly served his country in the U.S. Army During WWII and the Korean War. He was a faithful volunteer and member of First Baptist Church. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 23 years, Anna Christine Davis; two sons, Thomas E. Davis and wife Sharon, Charles L. Davis; daughter, Sue Davis; three stepsons, Danny Britton and wife Janice, Johnny Britton and wife Peggy, Jimmy Britton; two grandsons, Scott Davis and wife Daniella, Brian Davis and wife Wendy; three great grandchildren, Mia, Leana, Nina Davis; one great great-grandson; three sisters, Saranell Babin, Mary Earle, Margie Forbes and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11am until 1pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 1pm. A private burial will take place at a later date. Special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge for the exceptional care given to our loved one. He was preceded in death by two former spouses, Marie McDowell Davis, Evelyn McManus Nugent Davis; son and daughter-in-law, Glynn Arnold Davis and wife Kimberly; two sisters, Dora Prather, Virginia Vicarro; and two brothers, James Davis and Carroll Davis. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019