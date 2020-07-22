Jhaylen Zaire Garbutt-Gibbs came into this world on February 7th, 2018, at 5:17pm, weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces in Metairie, Louisiana. From the day we laid eyes on him, we knew he was tiny but mighty. Jhaylen knew how to brighten up a room when he walked into it, he had such an infectious smile. His life was taken from him too soon, but his spirit will forever live within our hearts. Jhaylen was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harvey Gibbs, Sr.; grandmother, Darlene Ann Heisser; uncle, Delmon Heisser and aunt, Denise Heisser-Bailey. He leaves to celebrate and cherish his memories: His loving mother, De'Jonel Garbutt; his loving father, Zachary Gibbs; his brother, Xhayden Alexander Garbutt; Aunts, Tiffany Heisser (Tasha Howlett), Devany Garbutt and Angela Oates; Uncles, JT Gibbs, Harvey Gibbs, Jr., Michael Gibbs and Gerard Garbutt, Jr.; Grandparents, Arlene Donald and Gerard Garbutt, Sr.; Great-Grandmothers, Elaine Ferrouillet, Doreen Dixon, Joann Cunningham as well as a host of other exceptional relatives and friends. A Private Family Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm followed by the Funeral Ceremony at 12:30 pm. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, we sadly cannot have everyone attend Jhaylen's Home Going Service. However, we will host an extended visitation from 1:45pm - 3:00 pm at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave.; Interment will be private; Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com
to sign the online guestbook.