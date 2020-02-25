Jill Hurst Mabile passed away the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 47. She was native of Port Allen and resident of Baton Rouge. Jill was a St. Joseph's Academy graduate and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church Parish. Jill was a long time employee of The Neuromedical Center. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, on Thursday, Feb. 27th, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Friday, Feb. 28th, from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Cremation will follow. Jill is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jason Mabile; daughter, Madison Hurst Mabile; father, Donald Hurst Jr. and wife Violet; mother, Marie Favrot and husband Don; siblings, Kim Martinez and husband Brandon and Doug Hurst and wife Jen; father-in-law, Gerald Mabile; sister-in-law, Brandi Haik and husband Chris; numerous nieces and nephews. Jill was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Lillie Mabile; and her grandparents. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Academy, in memory of Jill Hurst Mabile, 3015 Broussard Street, Baton Rouge 70808. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020