Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Jill Lauren Guillot


1990 - 2020
Jill Lauren Guillot Obituary
Jill Lauren Guillot "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28.) Jesus, our Lord and Savior, has taken our Jill's burdens and weariness and brought her to everlasting life. Our beloved Jill was born on October 16, 1990, and went to the arms of Jesus on February 26, 2020, at the age of 29. She is survived by her son, Silas Jackson Williams; Silas's father, Sidney Williams III; her parents, Jeffrey (Jeff) and Julie Bankston Guillot; sister, Lindsey Guillot; brother, John Thomas Guillot; niece, Juliet Guillot; and paternal grandmother, Lorraine R. Guillot. Aunts and uncles, Darren and Ashley Pizzolato; John and Jennifer Viator; Jody and Erin Tullier; Dr. Thomas and Lynn Guillot; Gary and Susan Koederitz; and Joe and Elizabeth Doyle; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John Lemuel and Patricia Hazlip Bankston; and paternal grandfather, Thomas Spec Guillot, Sr. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm with a religious service at 7:00 pm. Burial will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Thursday, March 5, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
