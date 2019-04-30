Jill passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at age 62. She is survived by her children, Jason Farr, Kayla F. Foster, and Kimberly Farr; grandchildren, Atticus Meier, Dayton Jordan, Jason Garvin Jr., Addison Butler, Marix Pitre, Hartlee Hukins, Mattix Pitre and Enix Pitre; brother, Eugene Simpson; sister, Nita Kay Roucher; sister-in-law, Frances Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dane Farr; parents, Harry and Juanita Steib Simpson; sister, Harriet S. Mitchell; and brothers, Harry "Bro" Simpson Jr. and Doug "Sac" Simpson. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Inurnment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019