Jim Cabot Hawkins, age 56, passed away on October 30, 2020. Jim was a RN at Hunt's Correctional Center in St Gabriel. He is preceded by the passing of his father, John Paige Hawkins and leaves behind his mother, Barbara Clay Hawkins. He had one son Adam Shane Hardgrave. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a resident Maurapas, Louisiana. He had five siblings; Pam DeArmond, June Owen, Barbara Bizette, Ruth Milligan and Dawn Brown. He also had three brothers in laws-GT Owen IV, Mike Brown, and Jeff Nagim. His best friend Uncle Bobby Bergeron. He had three nieces and four nephews and many cousins he loved. He also leaves behind his beloved dog "Nasty Hawkins"! It is difficult to not feel sadness and sorrow at the passing of Jimmy. That was and is not his wish for us. Jimmy exudes happiness, generosity, kindness, and love to all who knew him. He wants you to laugh, cook and eat jambalaya, take your children fishing, drink a cup of coffee in the duck blind, love your family with vigor, grab life with a tight grip and to pray with gratitude every day. This is his legacy! He is now with his savior, his Daddy and Uncle's Frank and Charlie and let's be assured that all in heaven are celebrating his arrival. Please let's all celebrate a blessing, the life of Jimmy Hawkins. A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.