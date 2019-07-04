Jimmie Badon Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Badon Sr..
Service Information
Craft Funeral Home
210 Martin Luther King Dr
Mc Comb, MS
39648
(601)-684-5971
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pleasant Valley Church of God in Christ
6159 Blueberry St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Hill Church of God in Christ
Tylertown, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Tylertown, Ms, Jimmie Badon Sr. departed this life on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence. Visiting at Pleasant Valley Church of God in Christ, 6159 Blueberry St. Friday from 6-8 pm July 5, 2019 Service on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 PM in Tylertown, Mississippi at Spring Hill Church of God in Christ. Interment in Badon Cemetery in Tylertown, Mississippi. Craft & Son Mortuary of McComb, Ms in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.