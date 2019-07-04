A resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Tylertown, Ms, Jimmie Badon Sr. departed this life on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence. Visiting at Pleasant Valley Church of God in Christ, 6159 Blueberry St. Friday from 6-8 pm July 5, 2019 Service on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 PM in Tylertown, Mississippi at Spring Hill Church of God in Christ. Interment in Badon Cemetery in Tylertown, Mississippi. Craft & Son Mortuary of McComb, Ms in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019