Jimmie Davis

Graveside services for Jimmie Dale Davis, of Tylertown, Mississippi will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Zion Cemetery with Rev. Dan Perry officiating. Jimmie D. Davis was a native of Tylertown, MS. He was born October 11, 1938 and passed away July 6, 2020 at 81. He was preceded in death by his parents Lampton M. and Ruth Thomas Davis Sr.; sisters, Shirley (James) Thomas, Doris (Willis) Fortenberry; brothers, Lampton M. Davis Jr. and Everett Davis. Jimmie graduated from New Zion High School and proudly served in the United States Army following graduation. He was a loving husband of 59 years. He raised his family in Baker, LA and worked in St. Gabriel, LA. He retired from St. Gabriel Valve Services after dedicating 20 years of service and returned to Tylertown to enjoy retirement. Jimmie loved his family and looked forward to visits, special occasions and the holidays. It gave him a chance to cook his famous fried turkey that was loved by all. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed teaching this to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing trips with his family and friends. He also had a green thumb and turned out a fabulous garden each year. He shared the abundance of his garden with family, neighbors and friends. Once said he had the best tomatoes in the county. May he rest in eternal peace with the Lord, his parents, and siblings. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith. Deeply, we know that love triumphs over death. Our father continues to be loved, and therefore he remains in our hearts for eternity. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mecie Lanier Blackwell Davis, sons, Steve (Kim) Davis of Baton Rouge, LA and Ricky (Beth) Davis of Central, LA; daughter, Patricia (Kevin) Cason of Denham Springs, LA; grandsons, Bryce Cason and Michael Davis; granddaughters, Megan Davis and Michalyn (Dakota) Lavergne; great-grand daughters, Averie and Addison; sister Dennie (Arthur) Wisneski; sister-in-laws, Margie Davis and Janice Davis and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Pallbearers: Bryce Cason, Michael Davis, Kevin Cason, Lamar Davis, Justin Rhodes, and Mike Magee. Capps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

